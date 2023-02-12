Local Rockford hospital seeks out new therapy dogs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One local hospital cares for their patients’ bodies and minds by providing mental health support through the comfort of an animal.

While staying in a hospital, many people get stressed, anxious and just need ways to take their mind off the pain. That’s why OSF Saint Anthony is looking to grow its animal assisted therapy program.

Blood pressure climbing, clutching at yourself in pain or even struggling to walk can all be common for some patients spending multiple days in the hospital, but OSF Saint Anthony hopes these paws could help people.

“It’s really incredible to see that a dog can make a difference in somebody’s well-being,” said OSF Saint Anthony’s patient experience manager Lisa LaSala

Five dogs put their listening skills to the test on Saturday at OSF to see if they qualify to join the animal assisted therapy program.

“(We covered) basic skills. Sit, stay, LaSala said. “We put food substance on the ground to make sure that they don’t go toward it.”

LaSala says these dogs help with anxiety, stress, depression and even encourage people to get back on their feet after surgery.

“Somebody is struggling to walk down a hallway and they see the therapy dog and it just gives them the energy to go toward the animal,” LaSala said.

Janey Long is one contestant that took her dog, Teddy, to see if he has what it takes.

“I have a nice little dog at home who has gone through obedience training, and I thought I would give it a try,” Long said.

While Debbie Kniep’s dog, Jasmine, is already a certified therapy dog, she pushing to get Jasmine accepted at OSF in honor of a special golden retriever who have her comfort after her husband died of a heart attack. Kniep says the hope is that Jasmine can do the same.

“I put my arms around that golden retriever, and I never forgot that. It just brought such comfort,” Kniep said.

LaSala says the Animal Assisted Therapy Program at OSD Saint Anthony is looking to expand as it currently only has five dogs since many handlers dropped out during the pandemic.

Anyone who is interested in having their dog audition for the program can call the OSF Saint Anthony’s volunteer services department.

