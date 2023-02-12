Girls’ bowling: Hononegah Sectional Champions, Harlem also advances to state
CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - Hononegah and Harlem go 1st and 2nd respectively in the Dundee-Crown girls’ bowling Sectional Saturday morning to advance to next week’s IHSA State Finals.
Team Results:
1. Hononegah
2. Harlem
5. Guilford
6. Freeport
Individual Results:
4. Madison Davenport (Hononegah)
5. Sarah Legoo (Guilford) - Individual Qualifier
6. Ava Wight (Oregon) - Individual Qualifier
7. Ashlin Teves (Harlem)
8. Zoee Pavlak (Belvidere North) - Individual Qualifier
10. Hailee Kerr (Sr.) Machesney Park (Harlem)
Official results can be viewed here.
