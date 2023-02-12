Girls’ bowling: Hononegah Sectional Champions, Harlem also advances to state

CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - Hononegah and Harlem go 1st and 2nd respectively in the Dundee-Crown girls’ bowling Sectional Saturday morning to advance to next week’s IHSA State Finals.

Team Results:

1. Hononegah

2. Harlem

5. Guilford

6. Freeport

Individual Results:

4. Madison Davenport (Hononegah)

5. Sarah Legoo (Guilford) - Individual Qualifier

6. Ava Wight (Oregon) - Individual Qualifier

7. Ashlin Teves (Harlem)

8. Zoee Pavlak (Belvidere North) - Individual Qualifier

10. Hailee Kerr (Sr.) Machesney Park (Harlem)

Official results can be viewed here.

