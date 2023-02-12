East’s Taylor sets every NIC-10 individual Record, Hononegah wins 13th straight title
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two milestone moments came out of the NIC-10 Conference boys’ swim meet Saturday:
East’s Cameron Taylor now holds every individual record at this meet and Hononegah claims their 13th straight championship.
Taylor held every individual record heading into Saturday expect the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard breaststroke. He beat the old freestyle record by almost half a second and took over the breaststroke record by more than two seconds.
