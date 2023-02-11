What to expect when filing 2023 tax returns

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Making sure you file your taxes correctly, according to financial experts can mean the difference between owing a little bit or owing a lot to the Internal Revenue Service.

Now that the pandemic tax breaks are gone, the IRS says there are some changes people need to keep in mind as they file their taxes this year. Experts say stay alert to the fine print and be prepared for lower returns.

The post pandemic world looks a bit different from our health routines to our purchasing power. Financial experts say filing tax returns is one of those changes.

“The stimulus package and everything people got and all of the childcare credits that were out there that were increased, that’s because those had kind of covered up that problem, but now we’re starting to see that problem now,” said Donald E Lee Tax Services tax preparer Donald Lee.

The problem according to Lee is refund totals. he says without stimulus checks and lower childcare credits, many taxpayers are shocked when they learn what their refund will be if they even get one.

“Previously that would be If you had a zero- to six-year-old child, you can get up to thirty-six hundred dollars as credit for that child. That dropped then from six to 17 that age group to three thousand. That has now been changed back to two thousand dollars for all kids,” Lee said.

Lee also recommends Illinois taxpayers who got an individual tax rebate or a property tax rebate in 2022 to hold off a bit on filing their returns. The IRS hasn’t determined if those payments must be claimed on returns. But Silene Walters of Walters Accounting says it won’t affect too many people.

“If you did not itemize, that is not going to affect your tax return. If you did itemize, it’s probably not going to make a difference if you pay a lot of property tax and also, you know, pay state income tax,” said Walters Accounting president Silene Walters.

Walters recommends that people do not file their taxes early just to get them done. You should wait until you have all necessary paperwork and information needed to get everything right to avoid having to file an amended tax return.

People who still need to file their taxes have until April 18 to do so.

