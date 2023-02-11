Skies stayed clear and sunny for Yeti Fest attendees, temperatures to hit 50s soon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The sun was shining, temperatures have begun to warm up, winds calmed down and Rockton residents were taking advantage of the weather at Yeti Fest.

An event dedicated to snow sculptures, dog sledding, pub crawls in onesies and so much more, Yeti Fest is one you shouldn’t miss! This four day event gave community members the chance to spend time outside and take in Rockton’s atmosphere. With tomorrow as their last day, the snow sculptures will be viewed in their final structure as on-lookers sip on some hot cocoa.

Highs today were in the mid-30s with not a cloud in the sky keeping winds at a calm level. It was a great day for jogging, walking or just spending it outside for a little bit before the sun went down.

As the night grew, temperatures got a lot cooler and dipped back into the 20s. Not much wind added into the mix but it still kept the night air rather freezing.

Saturday and Sunday are almost identical picture perfect days. Saturday is going to be beautifully in the 40s with not a cloud in sight and the sun out shining. Sunday will add a few clouds into the mix but not enough to take away that sun. This means it’s a perfect day for any big events planned.

Sunny and clear skies. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Clear skies. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Sunny skies with some clouds here and there. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

As we make our way into the work week though, temperatures ramp up and get warmer.

Temperatures heat up into the 50s. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

We even see some temps flirting with the fifties. However, all of that could go down the drain as Tuesday looks to be a bit of a wash-out. We will be tracking that for you and keep you up to date as usual to make sure your plans are not ruined.

Rain expected for late afternoon and overnight on Tuesday. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

