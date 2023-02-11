Rockford Fire Department appoints, promotes 12 to leadership team

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An exciting day at the Rockford fire department as a dozen first responders receive a significant appointment or promotion Friday afternoon.

One of those moving up in the ranks is Todd Monahan who was appointed to serve as the division chief of administration. Before this he was a district chief. He credits his success to his college roommate and good friend, Slade Berry, who also works for the department. Monahan says sharing this moment with his family today is a memory that will stick with him forever.

“It’s always a blessing that you can have your family be supportive and see you in some of your career. Again, it takes all of us to make it to make it work and having that support for my families is very special.”

Elizabeth Russell was also appointed as the 911 Division Administrator. Russell’s been with the department for 15 years. She started out as an 911 analyst for her first 12.5 years and was the 911 Business Manager for the last two years. She said she’s honored to be appointed to this position. When Russell first started with the department, she wasn’t sure where her career would lead her.

I feel very confident in the command staff that the fire department has right now. I think we can take the Rockford Fire Department to the next level,” says Russell. “I’m very proud to be a part of that team.”

Rockford Fire Chief Michele Pankow says a class this size is typical for the department and each candidate goes through hours of rigorous testing and interviews. Chief Pankow adds it’s the leadership from people like those recognized who help make the department what it is today.

“We’ve really liked the families and the support networks to be here as well because the families to help individuals through studying and whatever it takes to challenge that next level.”

Chief Pankow says the organization promotes from the bottom up and in the coming months they will determine how many new recruits can join their team.

