Recall issued for 56,000 COVID-19 antigen rapid tests

The company issued a nationwide recall of the Skippack Medical Lab rapid test kits.
The company issued a nationwide recall of the Skippack Medical Lab rapid test kits.(FDA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 12:17 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Over 56,000 COVID-19 antigen tests have been recalled, according to Universal Meditech Inc.

The company issued a nationwide recall of the Skippack Medical Lab rapid test kits, saying they were distributed without appropriate clearance or approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The kits could potentially cause inaccurate test results.

The recalled products were manufactured from October 2021 to December 2021 and distributed in January 2022.

Consumers should stop using the devices immediately and contact the distributor for product return.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 26-year-old was killed during a shooting, crash in Rockford Wednesday morning.
Remembering Josh Ewing: ‘He was a kind-hearted person’
First responders dispatched around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to both Charles and First Street and...
Victim identified, murder investigation underway in Rockford shooting, crash
Local leaders advocate for better roads
Alpine Road updates spearheaded by Rockford woman’s efforts
Carjackings
Teen arrested in Rockford after targeting seniors in attempted carjackings
Janesville Kia is the only Kia and Hyundai store in the local market that currently carries the...
Janesville dealership rolls out anti-theft device for Kia and Hyundai vehicles

Latest News

Rockford Fire Chief Michele Pankow appoints Elizabeth Russell to the position of 911 Division...
Rockford Fire Department appoints, promotes 12 to leadership team
A Virginia animal shelter said the dog's body could no longer withstand treatments which is why...
Dog dies weeks after being found abandoned, shelter says
The U.S. military shot down an object flying over the Alaskan coast Friday, National Security...
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
Former President Donald Trump listens during a campaign event at the South Carolina Statehouse,...
AP source: Trump team turns over items marked as classified