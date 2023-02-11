‘Days of Our Lives’ actor Cody Longo dies at 34, reports say

Cody Longo arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20,...
Cody Longo arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in New York.(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actor Cody Longo was found dead on Wednesday at his Texas residence, according to multiple reports.

The 34-year-old was known for roles in “Days of Our Lives” and “Hollywood Heights.”

“The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you,” Stephanie Longo, Cody’s wife, said in a statement provided to CNN.

Longo’s manager, Alex Gittelson, said he recently took “time away from acting to pursue music and spend more time with his family in Nashville.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 26-year-old was killed during a shooting, crash in Rockford Wednesday morning.
Remembering Josh Ewing: ‘He was a kind-hearted person’
Janesville Kia is the only Kia and Hyundai store in the local market that currently carries the...
Janesville dealership rolls out anti-theft device for Kia and Hyundai vehicles
Arrest made
Man wanted in Montana arrested in Lee County
First responders dispatched around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to both Charles and First Street and...
Victim identified, murder investigation underway in Rockford shooting, crash
Carjackings
Teen arrested in Rockford after targeting seniors in attempted carjackings

Latest News

Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
Third week of Murdaugh murder trial concludes following testimony
The Pentagon shot down another unidentified object.
US shoots down another 'high-altitude object'
Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has declared a state of emergency over a leak at a California gas...
State of emergency declared in Nevada over fuel pipelike leak
Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has declared a state of emergency over a leak at a California gas...
Fuel lines from Los Angeles to Vegas, Phoenix shut by leak