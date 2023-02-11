City leaders hopeful as Belvidere Assembly idle date nears

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The day the Belvidere Assembly plant will go dark is less than three weeks away.

As more than 1,000 workers get ready for what parent company Stellantis says will be a layoff of at least six months, the future of the nearly 300-acre site is uncertain. But, one Belvidere alderperson says whatever happens after Feb. 28–the day the facility hits indefinite pause–other new businesses are moving in.

“We’ve got General Mills putting up their big plant out on Irene Road,” said First Ward Ald. Clayton Stevens. “Over by Appleton across from Chrysler, we have a big cold storage that we’re working on. They’re still working on a lot of little things they won’t let even us alderpeople know.”

Those projects will bring revenue and jobs to Belvidere, ones leaders say can help those who may be displaced by the Stellantis situation.

Mohammed Awad was aware that the future of Belvidere Assembly was in limbo when he opened Da Catch Monday on North State Street. Like Stevens, Awad says Belvidere’s current economic development plans have a bright future in mind regardless what the automaker decides to do.

“We feel confident,” Awad said. “I hope it does not affect Belvidere, and I hope more business comes to Belvidere. “[The city] has been supporting us since day one.

Stevens said a new truck stop, future cannabis dispensary, and a host of other new small businesses are already bringing job growth to town.

Stellantis announced on Dec. 9 it would “idle” Belvidere Assembly at the end of February, citing a “multitude of factors like the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the global microchip shortage,” along with rising costs of making electric vehicles, as reasons.

The company says it hopes to transfer some laid-off workers to plants in Michigan, Ohio, and Virginia.

Stevens says the city, state officials, and Stellantis are in talks about how to keep the plant open or repurpose it but says little headway has been made.

