Sunshine, seasonable temperatures to return Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thursday surely won’t go down as having been a pleasant day in the Stateline, as a steady rain, and at times, snow fell for the vast majority of the day.

Despite the heavy rain, temperatures still managed to reach 39° in Rockford, making it the sixth straight day to feature a high of 39° or higher. That streak is to end Friday, although we won’t wait long for temperatures to warm once again.

While precipitation is, for the most part, behind us, cloudiness will stick around for at least a few more hours. The expectation is that clearing will begin around or very shortly after the midnight hour.

Clouds will remain in place Thursday evening, though clearing will soon follow. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The entire area’s to be clear by Friday morning, and unlimited sunshine is to take us from start to finish. Northwesterly winds, however, will limit our ability to warm somewhat, but it won’t be a cold day by February standards. The 32° forecast high would be right on par with February 10 normal levels.

Come Friday morning, skies will have cleared just about everywhere. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine dominates Friday, but northwesterly winds will keep temperatures in the lower 30s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures will be cooler Friday, but still should be right around normal for this time of year. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine goes nowhere on Saturday, but the big difference will be the change in wind direction and its expected effect on our temperatures. A southwesterly wind is to blow Saturday, allowing temperatures to soar into the lower 40s.

With sunshine and southwesterly winds Saturday, temperatures are going to surge into the 40s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

From Saturday through at least Tuesday, temperatures are to be well into the 40s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

For as delightful as Saturday’s to be, Sunday looks to be even better! Sunshine is to go nowhere, and temperatures are to reach the middle 40s.

A few more clouds may bring temperatures down a smidge Monday, but we’ll remain in the 40s for a third straight day.

A wet storm system brings more clouds, and eventually rain our way Tuesday, but a strong southerly wind will allow temperatures to reach the middle and perhaps even upper 40s.

It’s obvious that snow’s going to be hard, if not impossible to come by in the next five days, meaning our seasonal snowfall deficit, which has again grown to nearly ten inches, is sure to worsen for the foreseeable future. Our next chance of snow comes Wednesday night into Thursday.

We're now close to ten inches below normal in the snowfall department once again. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

