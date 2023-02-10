Man wanted in Montana arrested in Lee County

Arrest made
Arrest made(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAW PAW, Ill. (WIFR) - A Montana man wanted on a warrant in Montana was arrested Friday in Lee County.

Thomas Jessberger, 48, formerly of Missoula, Mont. was pulled over Friday near Howlett and Woodlawn roads. Deputies say Jessberger had an existing warrant for violation of conditional release in Montana.

Jessberger’s original charges stem from an arrest for 15 counts of cruelty to animals.

He now faces a driving while license suspended charge in Lee County.

