Man found guilty in 2021 murder in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Charles Beacham, 31, was convicted Friday of first-degree murder in a jury trial.

Prosecutors showed that in the early morning hours of June 2, 2021, on the 1500 block of Meadow Court in Rockford, Beacham shot 29-year-old Jaz Smith while sitting in a vehicle outside of a party.

Smith was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

Beacham faces up to 60 years in prison plus another 25 years for using a firearm to commit murder.

