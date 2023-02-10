Hononegah looks for NIC-10 sweep in regular season finale vs. Jefferson

A win would secure back-to-back undefeated seasons in conference play for the Indians
By Michael Tilka
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - After locking up the conference title last Friday against Boylan, Hononegah looked for perfection in conference play Thursday night. A win vs. Jefferson would secure the purple and gold a second-straight 18-0 record in NIC-10 play.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Samuelson and Falcon...
41-year-old man named after fatal car vs. semi-truck crash in Rockford
Police have shut down the intersection of Chestnut and S. Winnebago Street Wednesday after a...
One person dead after shooting, vehicle-crash in Rockford
Local leaders advocate for better roads
Alpine Road updates spearheaded by Rockford woman’s efforts
First responders dispatched around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to both Charles and First Street and...
Victim identified, murder investigation underway in Rockford shooting, crash
Rockford Speedway to close; announces final season
Rockford Speedway to close; announces final season

Latest News

Harlem girls basketball hosts emotional senior night honoring late senior Abbi MacGregor
Harlem girls basketball hosts emotional senior night honoring late senior Abbi MacGregor
Hononegah’s Moore, Bauer set to continue bowling careers at Rock Valley College
Hononegah’s Moore, Bauer set to continue bowling careers at Rock Valley College
Boylan travels to Guilford in top two battle atop the NIC-10
Boylan travels to Guilford in top two battle atop the NIC-10
Rockford Christian remains perfect in BNC play, Winnebago picks up non-con road win
Rockford Christian remains perfect in BNC play, Winnebago picks up non-con road win