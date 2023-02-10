Harlem girls basketball hosts emotional senior night honoring late senior Abbi MacGregor

the senior passed away unexpectedly in July 2022
By Michael Tilka
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Last summer, Harlem rising senior Abbi MacGregor passed away after a short battle with a brain tumor. Throughout Harlem’s season, various players wore MacGregor’s #30 jersey to honor her legacy. Thursday marked the end of the high school girls basketball regular season and the Huskies honored MacGregor’s legacy with multiple tributes on senior night.

