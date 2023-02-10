Harlem girls basketball hosts emotional senior night honoring late senior Abbi MacGregor

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Last summer, Harlem rising senior Abbi MacGregor passed away after a short battle with a brain tumor. Throughout Harlem’s season, various players wore MacGregor’s #30 jersey to honor her legacy. Thursday marked the end of the high school girls basketball regular season and the Huskies honored MacGregor’s legacy with multiple tributes on senior night.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.