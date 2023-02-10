Experts offer risk reduction to Black Americans facing heart disease

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Health experts say heart disease is one of the leading causes of death in the county, and one population most at risk is Black Americans.

According to the American Heart Association, the prevalence of high blood pressure in African Americans is the highest in the world. It’s a trend Shelton Kay and his colleagues at Crusader Community Health are trying to buck.

“It’s best to really get ahead of it as well as you can. Even if it’s just an awareness and understanding. Just realizing that diet and exercise do play a part in your life,” Kay said.

For Kay, to slow the trend, you must change your behaviors. Exercising more and eating healthier.

“One of the things we do here is try to educate our patients about eating appropriately. A lot of that is generational. If you’ve come up eating a certain way and have been raised that way, you know we can see that paying off in the long run of increasing obesity and those medical issues that come along with that,” he told 23 News.

Katie Kaufman is a dietitian with OSF Healthcare. She says anyone in a lower income household will eat worse because healthy food is more expensive. One solution can be found in the frozen food aisle.

“Frozen vegetables don’t go bad anywhere near as quick. They may get freezer burn after a few months but you know those fresh vegetables, even after a few days, they’re ready to toss. Also using frozen fruit same idea, that frozen fruit will not mold like those fresh berries would,” she said.

Both health experts say heart disease is becoming more common in younger populations. So it’s best to start practicing this early rather than waiting until you get older.

