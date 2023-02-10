Driver accidentally shoots himself during road rage incident, authorities say

Georgia authorities say they are investigating a road rage incident where a driver ended up...
Georgia authorities say they are investigating a road rage incident where a driver ended up shooting themselves.(File image | 400tmax via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) - Authorities in Georgia are investigating a road rage incident where an aggressive driver ended up shooting themselves.

According to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting Thursday morning on Buchanan Highway.

Authorities said one of the 911 callers told them that he accidentally shot himself during a confrontation.

The sheriff’s office said the road rage incident started when workers were making a lumber delivery on Buchanan Highway.

Two of the workers were wearing reflective vests directing traffic so the truck could deliver the lumber. However, an impatient driver got out of his vehicle and threatened the men by pointing a gun at them.

As the man was getting back into his vehicle, deputies said he accidentally shot himself in the hand as he was putting his gun back into its holster.

According to authorities, the man told the workers that he shot himself and to call 911 before he left the scene to get medical attention at a nearby fire station.

Deputies said they collected evidence that was consistent with what witnesses and workers had told them what happened.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately identify the man involved but said its team will speak to him when he is released from the hospital to determine whether any charges would be filed.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders dispatched around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to both Charles and First Street and...
Victim identified, murder investigation underway in Rockford shooting, crash
The 26-year-old was killed during a shooting, crash in Rockford Wednesday morning.
Remembering Josh Ewing: ‘He was a kind-hearted person’
Local leaders advocate for better roads
Alpine Road updates spearheaded by Rockford woman’s efforts
Carjackings
Teen arrested in Rockford after targeting seniors in attempted carjackings
Janesville Kia is the only Kia and Hyundai store in the local market that currently carries the...
Janesville dealership rolls out anti-theft device for Kia and Hyundai vehicles

Latest News

FILE - NFL Network analyst Michael Irvin speaks on air during the NFL Network's NFL GameDay...
Michael Irvin files lawsuit seeking $100M after misconduct claim
President Joe Biden and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva walk along the Colonnade...
Biden, Lula focus on democracy, climate during visit
The 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the border region between Turkey and Syria, an area home to...
Rescuers rejoice as more quake survivors emerge from rubble
The U.S. military shot down an object flying over the Alaskan coast Friday, National Security...
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to students at Georgetown University in...
New classified document found in FBI search of Pence home