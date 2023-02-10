Charles Ewing on son Josh: ‘He was a kind-hearted person’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hundreds of dollars pour in to support the family of 26-year-old Josh Ewing who was shot and killed Wednesday morning in downtown Rockford.

Authorities say they found Ewing while investigating a five-car crash near First Ave. and Charles St.

The Ewing family says they hear about shootings that kill people all the time and the ripple effect grief has on the victims’ loved ones. They just never imagined it would happen to them.

Charles Ewing says Wednesday was no different than any other day he spent at work until he got a phone call every parent considers their worst nightmare.

“It was my stepmother, and she asked me did I hear what happened? And I told her no,” said Charles. “That’s when I got the news that, you know, my son had been shot.”

Charles says his 26-year-old son Josh was running errands Wednesday morning near S. Winnebago and Chestnut St. in Rockford when someone started firing at him from inside a white SUV reportedly stolen out of Chicago.

“It felt like somebody had just reached inside of my chest and just pull my heart clean out my body.”

Josh was hit by the gunfire and sadly didn’t survive.

“He was a kind-hearted person. For all those that knew him.”

The 26-year-old leaves behind four kids and a family still numb to the news. They say his death feels like a bad dream they just can’t wake up from.

“The burial of whether it’s a son or a daughter, you know, I feel that nobody should have to go through it.”

The Rockford Police Department still hasn’t caught the person responsible for josh’s murder.

“He’s going to stay alive every day that I can see my grandkids, his kids. That’s a part of him. And that right there is what’s going to keep the fire going in our hearts.”

The fundraising goal for the GoFundMe is $10,000 to help the family with funeral expenses.

If you feel inclined to donate, you can donate here.

The white SUV was found abandoned near Delaware St. and Newport Ave. If you have any information about the suspect or where they are, call Rockford police.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.