Victim identified, murder investigation underway in Rockford shooting, crash

First responders dispatched around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to both Charles and First Street and Chestnut and S. Winnebago to investigate two incidents police are investigating as possibly connected.(Conor Hollingsworth)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are investigating Wednesday’s shooting death as a murder after a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Rockford.

First responders found 26-year-old Joshua Ewing just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities were responding to a five-vehicle crash near the intersection of First Avenue and Charles Street when Ewing was discovered.

He was rushed to a local hospital for treatment but did not survive. An autopsy showed that Ewing died as a result of the gunshot wound.

Police were also dispatched Wednesday to the area of Chestnut and Winnebago streets, where they believe Ewing was shot. According to witnesses, a suspect inside a white SUV was seen shooting out of the window toward Ewing’s vehicle.

The white SUV, reported stolen out of Chicago, was later found abandoned near Delaware Street and Newport Avenue.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident can call the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

