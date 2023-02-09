Teen arrested in Rockford after targeting seniors in attempted carjackings

Carjackings
Carjackings(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A teenage boy is in custody Thursday after threatening three Rockford residents at gunpoint in two attempted carjackings.

A 73-year-old woman and 82-year-old woman were threatened at gunpoint Thursday by a 16-year-old boy trying to steal their car.

The women were inside their vehicle in the 200 block of Welty Avenue when the boy jumped in their backseat with a gun, and started hitting the driver from behind.

After an unsuccessful attempt at getting the driver out of her vehicle, the teen fled the scene in another car, reported stolen out of Rockford.

Soon after, the teen ditched the vehicle he was driving 1100 block of N. 2nd Street, and threatened a 57-year-old man at gunpoint, demanding the man’s car keys.

The teen took off in the man’s vehicle but after a police pursuit, was found hiding at a residence in the 4400 block of Berkshire Close.

He faces multiple felony charges including aggravated battery to a senior citizen, armed robbery, aggravated fleeing to elude and possession of a defaced firearm.

