SPFPA treasurer pleads guilty to $63K+ embezzlement scheme

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Morrison man pleaded guilty Thursday to stealing money from labor union Local 238, Security, Police and Fire Professionals of America (SPFPA).

Brent Toppert, 42, was the elected financial secretary and treasurer of Local 238, which represents security personnel at a nuclear plant in Cordova, Ill.

Toppert admitted that in 2018 he made an unauthorized withdrawal of $500 from an SPFPA-owned bank account and used the money for personal use.

Federal prosecutors showed that Toppert stole a total of $63,713.14 from the SPFPA for personal use. He faces up to five years in prison and is scheduled back in court on June 6 for sentencing.

