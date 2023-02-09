Slushy Snowfall Today

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Snow showers during the afternoon that will add up to a 1 - 2″ slushy accumulation for most of the viewing area. Points to the west of the Greater Rockford area will pick up 1- 4″ with heftier totals for Jo Daviess and Green counties. Snow showers will end early this evening with possible wind gusts around 40 MPH. A mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with highs in the upper 20′s. Warmer and dry for the weekend.

