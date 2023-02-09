Rockford woman efforts result in changes to Alpine Road

By Amber Cooper
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Alpine Road will soon see significant changes thanks to one local woman who advocated for improvements after losing her husband in a devastating accident.

“He was walking across the street, where he was hit and in the police report the girl that hit him basically said she didn’t see him,” said resident Bianca Pickett.

The car struck him at the intersection of Alpine Road and Beach Street. After that night, Pickett created a petition, passed out flyers, and worked with Alderman Karen Hoffman to fight for more lights and better roads.

“Here was a woman that was really trying to make changes and I felt it was my obligation to support her and get this moving forward,” said Hoffman.

Two years later, the state of Illinois says it will put $1.5 million into restoring South Alpine Road and pedestrian improvements at intersections is a key part of the project.

Rockford woman efforts result in changes to Alpine Road
