Rockford region Restaurant Week winners announced

Photo courtesy of the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau
Photo courtesy of the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau on Thursday announced award winners for the 2023 Rockford Region Restaurant Week.

From local restaurants to coffee shops, bakeries and brewers, tons of unique specials, deals and experiences were on display throughout the week.

Here’s some of the most notable moments from the small-business spotlight:

Best Bite: The Norwegian; the meal that packed the most flavorful bite. 

Best Atmosphere and Vibes: Ernie’s Midtown Pub; a food establishment that showcases the best vibes through lighting, service and overall experience. 

Best Restaurant Week Package: Alchemy at Aldeen Supper Club; the most creative deal, experience or package. 

Best Cocktail or Brew: 8th Ward Pub; the most creative and tasty beverage. This category includes coffee, cocktails, smoothies, beer and other freshly served beverages. 

Best for All: Lino’s; the food establishment that showcases a welcoming environment for all.

