Murder investigation underway after man found shot in Rockford crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are investigating Wednesday’s shooting death as a murder after a multi-vehicle crash downtown Rockford.

First responders found the 26-year-old suffering from an apparent gunshot wound while responding to a five vehicle crash near the intersection of First Avenue and Charles Street.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital, but did not survive.

At the same time, police were dispatched to the area of Chestnut and Winnebago streets for a report of shots fired.

According to witnesses a person inside a white SUV was seen shooting out of the window toward the 26-year-old man’s car.

The SUV, reported stolen out of Chicago, was found abandoned near Delaware Street and Newport Avenue.

No word yet on charges while the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident can call the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 and leave an anonymous tip.

