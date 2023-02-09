Murder investigation underway after man found shot in Rockford crash

First responders dispatched around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to both Charles and First Street and...
First responders dispatched around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to both Charles and First Street and Chestnut and S. Winnebago to investigate two incidents police are investigating as possibly connected.(Conor Hollingsworth)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are investigating Wednesday’s shooting death as a murder after a multi-vehicle crash downtown Rockford.

First responders found the 26-year-old suffering from an apparent gunshot wound while responding to a five vehicle crash near the intersection of First Avenue and Charles Street.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital, but did not survive.

At the same time, police were dispatched to the area of Chestnut and Winnebago streets for a report of shots fired.

According to witnesses a person inside a white SUV was seen shooting out of the window toward the 26-year-old man’s car.

The SUV, reported stolen out of Chicago, was found abandoned near Delaware Street and Newport Avenue.

No word yet on charges while the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident can call the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 and leave an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Samuelson and Falcon...
41-year-old man named after fatal car vs. semi-truck crash in Rockford
Police have shut down the intersection of Chestnut and S. Winnebago Street Wednesday after a...
One person dead after shooting, vehicle-crash in Rockford
Rockford Speedway to close; announces final season
Rockford Speedway to close; announces final season
Local leaders advocate for better roads
Alpine Road updates spearheaded by Rockford woman’s efforts
Vehicle warning
Rockford police search for suspects in motorist attack after multiple reports over weekend

Latest News

Photo of the Speedway track
Rockford Speedway announces closure after 76 years, HJS Development to take the reigns
The impact of the fentanyl crisis in the stateline - clipped version
The impact of the fentanyl crisis in the stateline - clipped version
Step-father shares daughter's story
The Fentanyl Epidemic: How the nationwide crisis is plaguing lives in the Stateline
The impact of the fentanyl crisis in the stateline - clipped version
The impact of the fentanyl crisis in the stateline - clipped version