Janesville police warn of man impersonating cop

Police lights
Police lights(Pexels)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - An incident Wednesday night has police in Janesville warning residents to be vigilant of a man attempting to impersonate police.

Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, a white male driving a black, Hummer SUV brandishing red and blue flashing lights tried to pull over a woman driving on Center Avenue near Rockport Road in Janesville.

The suspicious look of the vehicle prompted the woman to call Rock County dispatch. Telecommunicators verified that the person in the black Hummer SUV was not a law enforcement officer. 

This investigation is ongoing in an attempt to identify the suspect.

Janesville police encourage anyone who experiences a similar situation to call 911 immediately and report the vehicle.

No vehicle unrelated to law enforcement is permitted to use red or blue police lights on department or personal vehicles in the state of Wisconsin. 

Anyone with information on this incident or any similar vehicles can call the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100, the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244 or Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636.

