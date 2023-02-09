Janesville dealership rolls out anti-theft device for Kia and Hyundai vehicles

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - Janesville Kia rolled out a special anti-theft device to curb thefts of certain Kia and Hyundai models a week ago and are already seeing customers line up to get them installed.

The system operates via a Bluetooth device that connects to the battery and requires a special fob to start the car. The product comes as Kia and Hyundais that do not have built-in immobilizers are still being stolen as part of the “Kia Bois” social-media trend that began on TikTok in 2021.

“We hook it up to your starter and your battery,” said Service Manager Brock Correa. “What happens is, when the consumer puts the key in the ignition, they have to enable the device. It will turn it on, activate it. That’s the only way the car will start.”

Janesville Kia is the only Kia and Hyundai store in the market, which includes Rockford, that currently carries the VIS device. Police say because Kia Bois thefts are ongoing, spending the $350 to have the system installed is a wise investment.

“I would recommend anybody that owns one of these vehicles that’s susceptible to these types of thefts to take some precautions,” said Stephenson County Chief Deputy Andy Schroeder. “You should look into getting an aftermarket electronic immobilizer installed on your vehicle.”

Schroeder said it was just a matter of time before the Kias Bois trend, which started Milwaukee, made its way to rural Illinois. He said Stephenson County deputies responded to two auto thefts believed to be connected to the trend on Wednesday.

Certain Kia and Hyundai models built from 2011 to 2021 are prime targets for Kia Bois thefts because they were not made with factory ignition immobilizers.

“If you own a vehicle like that, you’re susceptible to this theft,” Schroeder said. “It’s an easy process for these thieves. That’s why this crime wave has swept across the country.”

The VIS system takes about an hour to install.

