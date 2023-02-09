Hononegah’s Moore, Bauer set to continue bowling careers at Rock Valley College

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - When RVC bowling coach Tony Hall was a student at Hononegah, boys bowling had yet to become an IHSA sport. Now, 20 years since the first IHSA boys bowling state tournament, Hall has added a pair of Hono bowlers to next year’s RVC squad.

Hononegah’s Logan Moore and Christian Bauer head to Rock Valley to join a squad already full of former Stateline high school stars. Bauer led the way for Hononegah’s sixth-place finish at state, with the team-best individual average of 212.8, and even notched a 300 on the first day of competition.

Meanwhile, Moore had a strong outing to help the Indians to a Sectional title the week prior with a 225.2 average in the six-round event.

