FIRST ALERT: Winter storm to bring heavy rain for most, but significant snows for some

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For days, a robust winter storm system has been monitored closely in the First Alert Weather Center, and with the area now just hours away from the precipitation’s onset, the meteorological picture being painted is increasingly clear.

Rain is to quickly overspread the area around the midnight hour or very shortly thereafter. For the remainder of the overnight hours, a steady, occasionally heavy rain is to fall, and a few rumbles of thunder aren’t out of the question. While flash flooding is not anticipated, ponding on area roads is likely to slow down travel for Thursday morning’s commute.

Rain is to begin around or shortly after midnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Most of us will remain as rain at 4:00am Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain will be heavy for most early Thursday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

After sunrise, a rather quick transition from rain to snow is expected to take place from west to east. The areas to our west will be the first to see the transition take place, and will also be the ones to see snow for the longest amount of time.

It appears as though a transition to snow will occur between 8:00 and 10:00 Thursday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Snow will be much lighter by early Thursday afternoon, though not finished entirely. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Snow should shut off areawide by mid to late afternoon Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The areas first to switch over to snow and, thus, see snow for the highest amount of time, are to see the heaviest accumulations, while the last to change over will see considerably less. For days, the consensus has been that a narrow corridor just north and west of Rockford would be set up to see the most snow, and that remains the case. However, it should be noted that there’s been a bit of a shift southeastward in Wednesday evening’s model runs, a development over which we’ve regularly advised to remain abreast.

The thought all along was that a subtle shift southeastward in the storm track would increase snowfall accumulations here, and that appears to be the case. With that in mind, we’re still not looking at a crippling storm by any means. The National Weather Service has placed Jo Daviess, Green, and Rock Counties under a Winter Weather Advisory through early Thursday evening, a prudent move in our opinion here. It’ll be in those counties where the highest accumulations are likely to be found.

Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for Jo Daviess, Green, and Rock Counties. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Our most recent Timecast Model run places more of the Stateline in the 1″ to 3″ range for snowfall, but it’s important to note that snowfall totals will likely come in lower than those shown on the map below. That’s for a myriad of reasons, some of which being antecedent warm ground and pavement temperatures as well as above freezing air temperatures likely to remain in place for much, if not all of the storm’s lifespan. More significant accumulations, likely in the 3″ to 6″ range, are to be found over portions of the counties included in the advisory, though there, too, air and ground temperatures may play a role in reducing accumulations a bit.

There remains a sharp cutoff from northwest to southeast regarding the snowfall totals expected. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Another element to this storm not to be discounted at all is the wind. Widespread gusts of 30 to 40 miles per hour are to be expected for much of the day. While occurring concurrently with snowfall, the winds could be responsible for considerable visibility reductions. Blowing and drifting should not be much of a concern, though, given the heavy, wet nature of the snow.

Winds will gust to between 30 and 40mph for much of the day, which may reduce visibility during the hours in which snow is falling. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Speaking of the heavy, wet snow, it’s important to stress the need of shoveling safety, no matter how much snow does fall. Snow as moisture-laden as the one to come is commonly referred to as “heart attack snow”, as it has been proven to force cardiac issues for those attempting to shovel it. The key message while shoveling is to take it easy. Take plenty of breaks, remain hydrated, and don’t try to move too much at once!

This will be heavy, wet snow, which is hard to shovel, so take it easy. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

