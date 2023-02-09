The Fentanyl Epidemic: A nationwide crisis that is plaguing lives in the stateline

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Losing a loved one to fentanyl is unimaginable for any parent, but unfortunately, only more families become familiar with the pain as overdose-related deaths continue to climb. In the State of the Union Address Tuesday, President Biden said fentanyl is responsible for killing 70,000 people in the U.S. every year.

“The experience of doing chest compressions on your loved one,” said David Fritz of Freeport. “Then, seeing my wife that loved her kids so much... have to say goodbye.”

David Fritz recalls that moment with irony, saying it’s unbelievable a moment that flashed by in an instant, could stick with him for the rest of his life.

“I found my daughter unresponsive in her bed, and I started CPR. My wife called 911,″ Fritz.

Despite all life-saving efforts, David’s step-daughter 42-year-old Erika Nguyen died in November, after overdosing on fentanyl. “It was hard on me, but it was worse seeing my wife,” said Fritz. “She came as a refugee from Vietnam in ‘75, and was such a good mother.”

Both David and his wife know all too well the demons Erika battled. She overdosed just a week before the synthetic opioid dealt it’s final blow.

“I revived her,” said Fritz. “I took her out to talk to her and said please give your kids a chance to see you.” But Erika, and the people who love her, will never get that chance. A tragedy that also holds true for dozens of others in the stateline.

“We can see sometimes five accidental overdoses in a week, which when you think about it is a lot,” said Winnebago County Coroner Jennifer Muraski. “Now were seeing large animal tranquilizers mixed in with fentanyl, and of course Narcan doesn’t work on that type of substance.”

Jennifer Muraski says they see the impact of the crisis first hand, and the number of fentanyl-related overdoses is only climbing. In fact, Muraski says her office launched two new programs, one which offers a clearer picture on the crisis here in Winnebago County, along with another that works with the people who are most impacted by it.

“We’re just fighting a losing battle, and we need to try as best as we can to get ahead of it,” said Muraski. That’s why David raises awareness to his, and his daughter’s battle, because it may just be someone else’s saving grace.

“I used to be a heroin addict and I got clean. But none of us are any better than anyone else,” said Fritz. “You never know. Even if someone who has never used or drank, they could do it.”

Fritz says if only those selling fentanyl-laced drugs could see how it impacts families forced to watch their loved ones die, they might think twice.

