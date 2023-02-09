CDC adds COVID shot to list of routine vaccines for children, teens and adults

COVID-19 shots are included in new schedules of routinely recommended vaccines by the CDC.
COVID-19 shots are included in new schedules of routinely recommended vaccines by the CDC.(Prot Tachapanit via Canva)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The COVID-19 shot is now on the list of regularly scheduled routine vaccinations for children, teens and adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new recommendations were published Thursday in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality weekly report.

Along with the COVID-19 shot, key changes to the schedule include updated guidance on vaccines for the flu, measles-mumps-rubella and hepatitis B.

However, the guidance does not mean schools will require vaccination to enroll.

Those vaccination requirements are still being determined by state or local jurisdictions and not by the CDC.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Samuelson and Falcon...
41-year-old man named after fatal car vs. semi-truck crash in Rockford
Police have shut down the intersection of Chestnut and S. Winnebago Street Wednesday after a...
One person dead after shooting, vehicle-crash in Rockford
Rockford Speedway to close; announces final season
Rockford Speedway to close; announces final season
Local leaders advocate for better roads
Alpine Road updates spearheaded by Rockford woman’s efforts
Vehicle warning
Rockford police search for suspects in motorist attack after multiple reports over weekend

Latest News

FILE - Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman takes the stage at an election night party in...
Sen. John Fetterman remains in hospital, undergoing tests
FILE - This aerial photo shows part of the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set in Santa Fe, N.M., on...
Slain cinematographer’s Ukrainian relatives sue Alec Baldwin
Photo of the peace center
Chicago draws up plans to duplicate Rockford’s Family Peace Center
37th Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition underway in Rockford
37th Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition underway in Rockford
In this photo provided by Chad Fish, the remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic...
US says China balloon could collect intelligence signals