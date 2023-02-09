Alpine Road updates spearheaded by Rockford woman’s efforts

Local leaders advocate for better roads
Local leaders advocate for better roads
By Amber Cooper
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Alpine Road will soon see significant changes thanks to one local woman who advocated for improvements after losing her husband in a devastating accident.

“He was walking across the street, where he was hit and in the police report the girl that hit him basically said she didn’t see him,” said resident Bianca Pickett.

The car struck him at the intersection of Alpine Road and Beach Street. After that night, Pickett created a petition, passed out flyers, and worked with Alderman Karen Hoffman to fight for more lights and better roads.

“Here was a woman that was really trying to make changes and I felt it was my obligation to support her and get this moving forward,” said Hoffman.

Two years later, the state of Illinois says it will put $1.5 million into restoring South Alpine Road and pedestrian improvements at intersections is a key part of the project.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Samuelson and Falcon...
41-year-old man named after fatal car vs. semi-truck crash in Rockford
Police have shut down the intersection of Chestnut and S. Winnebago Street Wednesday after a...
One person dead after shooting, vehicle-crash in Rockford
Rockford Speedway to close; announces final season
Rockford Speedway to close; announces final season
Vehicle warning
Rockford police search for suspects in motorist attack after multiple reports over weekend

Latest News

Photo of the Speedway track
Rockford Speedway announces closure after 76 years, HJS Development to take the reigns
The impact of the fentanyl crisis in the stateline - clipped version
The impact of the fentanyl crisis in the stateline - clipped version
Step-father shares daughter's story
The Fentanyl Epidemic: How the nationwide crisis is plaguing lives in the Stateline
The impact of the fentanyl crisis in the stateline - clipped version
The impact of the fentanyl crisis in the stateline - clipped version
It's been a less than ideal start to the Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition for the sculptors,...
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 2/8/2023