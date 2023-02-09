37th Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition underway in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Braving, rain, sleet, and unseasonably warm weather isn’t exactly what the 75 sculptors at the 2023 Illinois Snow Sculpting competition had in mind.

But that’s exactly how the first days of the four-day event are playing out. Those atmospheric conditions present a host of unique challenges.

“When we cut into the block, the snow was kind of like a snow cone,” said competitor Sean Heinekamp. “So, it’s hard to cut, and the saws get stuck. So, we’ve been kind of dealing with the warm weather. And today it’s raining and snow[ing], so we got a late start today to try and let the blocks harden.”

According to the more seasoned sculptors, preparing for unfavorable conditions is part of competing. Mark Rogers of Rochelle says his team has been patient and careful to make sure their block of snow stays cold and workable.

“We took our time getting the block covered,” Rogers said. Hopefully, the weather will get a little better and more favorable to snow sculpting.”

Twelve teams will create masterpieces for this year’s competition, with the winner advancing to the 2024 National Snow Sculpting Competition in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. The field also includes 13 teams in the high school division.

All of the teams competing in Rockford this week are from Illinois. Judging will take place Saturday at Sinnissippi Park. Sculptures will be left up for the public to view.

