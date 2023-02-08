State leaders honor safer internet day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As more children become active on social media, they face great risks from predators that prey on their vulnerability. That’s why in honor of safer internet day, the attorney general’s office hosted a webinar on sextortion and the dangers kids face.

“We really emphasize to prevent sextortion or any type of child exploitation online it’s being familiar with the space that your child is in. It’s making sure you’re having ongoing conversations about where they spend their time,” said ICAC Project Manager Christine Feller.

Sextortion is when a person demands money by threatening to reveal sexual activity. Experts in the webinar focused on how to identify tactics used to target victims and what to do if you find yourself in a sextortion scandal.

“The minute you hit send you have lost all control. It’s no longer up to you if it’ll be shared with the person you intended or five million people you don’t even know,” said Prevention Specialist Jimmie Getter.

For more information the attorney general’s office hosts bi-monthly webinars every second and fourth Tuesday of each month on how to have safe online interactions.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.