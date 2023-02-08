Second results of Chemtool survey released

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than a year and a half after the Chemtool explosion, leaders now have a better idea on the concerns Rockton residents may have to this day.

“There was no time for leeway if you’re in this community, it happened, you had to move,” said Dr. Sandra Martell with the Winnebago County Health Department.

The fire back at Chemtool in June of 2021 took several days to stop burning, but the impact it left on residents, many of whom were forced to evacuate their homes, still persists to this day.

“You still see that fear of the unknown was the largest reported mental health,” said Dr. Martell.

Dr. Martell says the fear of uncertainty was the major take away from those who shared their voices on the Chemtool Health Impact Survey.

“You think about there’s no preparation, saying hey we’re going to have a fire in a few weeks so think about what you’re going to do,” said Dr. Martell.

Although Dr. Martell says the results are only associated with, not necessarily caused by the Chemtool disaster, more than 38% of respondents reported new or worsening mental health since the fire.

“It’s kind of that scar in your mind,” said Dr. Martell. “You can see outside your window everyday. It’s a constant reminder that it’s still there.”

That’s why Dr. Martell along with elected officials in Rockton, hope to find solutions to help those scars heal. Dr. Martell says one way they can do that is by simplifying the data behind the incident.

“We need to help improve communication on complex situations,” said Dr. Martell.

The survey was done in collaboration with both the Winnebago County and Illinois Health Departments, along with the Centers for Disease and Control. The rest of the survey results will also be posted on the Winnebago County Health Department’s website, for community members to see.

