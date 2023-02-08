Rockford Speedway to close; announces final season

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After 75 years, the Deery family has announced the close of the Rockford Speedway.

Rockford Speedway General Manager David Deery shared the announcement Tuesday on the speedway’s website along with a schedule for the “Finale at Rockford” Last Lap Season. The March through November program includes several “last-time” motorsports and community events.

The nearly 50-acre site is slated for commercial development, according to Deery’s announcement, which cited surrounding development of the 173 corridor and the passing of owner Jody Deery as major reasons for the sale.

Rockford Speedway General Manager David Deery spoke for the Deery Family to express the family’s gratitude to the community, racers, and fans.

“For years we have watched the surrounding area evolve into a vibrant retail corridor, this day has been coming and while it’s great for the city, it stings for the thousands of fans and racers who have made Rockford Speedway their “family” for generations,” David Deery stated. “We know this will be the last year for our major events losing use of the property in front of the Speedway along Hwy 173 as that area will be developed first, with the track itself remaining until further land sales.”

Speedway President Susan Deery also shared her statement in the announcement.

“This is a sad day for the racing community and our Speedway family. Generations of families have been involved – racing, watching, working – and to see it come to an end breaks my heart. We are very proud of the contribution the Speedway has made to the racing industry, as the starting spot for so many in racing and business, and the impact this place has had on the greater state line community, but it doesn’t take away the sadness”.

Along with the sale, the Forest Hills Lodge will close permanently on June 1, with demolition planned for the convention center. Staff members at the convention center are working with customers to relocate pre-booked events.

Rockford Speedway to close, announces final season
