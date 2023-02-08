Rockford man to honor mom with grocery store opening on Broadway

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The old Gray’s IGA Food building at 1210 Broadway in Rockford has stood abandoned since 2018.

The building will finally open its doors again this March―as a new grocery store offering a variety of goods. The re-opening hopes to give east-side residents a convenient stop for groceries from its central―and walkable―location.

When Gray’s IGA on Broadway closed five years ago, it left a grocery shopping hole in its east-side neighborhood.

“(The community) don’t have a real shopping store like shopping center, grocery store where they can purchase food and meats and get the things they want,” said owner Calvin Holliman.

Holliman named the store after his mom, a long-time employee at Gray’s IGA. He says the store will offer a variety of items to appeal to a diverse customer base.

“We’re going to be selling good soul food on Sundays and also, we selling different types of food,” Holliman said. “We have different things for different types of (customers.)”

Holliman’s brother-in-law Tayviere Pearson will also be an employee of the store and is excited to start work. he says this business venture is extra special since it honors Lisa.

“The first day I met Lisa, she welcomed me in with open arms. She’s loving, she’s caring; she’s willing to do whatever she can to make sure everyone around her is happy and safe. She’s just one of the most caring people I know,” Pearson said.

Holliman says owning a business runs through his veins since it took over his grandfather’s lawn care business in 2019, so he expects great success from Mama Lisa’s Groceries.

Mama Lisa’s groceries will have a soft opening in March, with the grand opening date to be chosen soon.

