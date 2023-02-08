Rockford man convicted of murder in 2020 home invasion, shooting

Taylor was taken into custody on Feb. 1, 2022.(Rockford Police Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 30-year-old Rockford man was found guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder in a 2020 home invasion and shooting.

Brandon Taylor faces up to 60 years for the class M felony and an additional 15 years because he was armed during the crime.

Taylor and three others, Dory Love, Nakeithian Johnson and Thomas Hawkins broke into a home on Oct. 8, 2020. Prosecutors showed that the four men were looking for something specific, and when they didn’t find it, had a resident at the home put in a call for a drugs to be dropped off at the house.

When the vehicle carrying the drugs arrived, Nakeithian Johnson shot at the car, hitting and killing driver Tammy Gonzalez.

Taylor is due back in court Wed. Feb. 15 for a status hearing.

