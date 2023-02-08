Rockford airport welcomes Menzies Aviation to International Cargo Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Chicago Rockford International Airport (RFD) made a big announcement Wednesday about a new tenant at its International Cargo Center.

Menzies Aviation will expand operations to Building 3 of the International Cargo Center at RFD. The 50,000-square-foot will allow Menzies to provide cargo and freighter handling services to chartered and scheduled flights.

The Greater Rockford Airport Authority (GRAA) approved a 10-year lease agreement with Menzies that will begin June 1.

“We have agreed to a long-term lease with RFD to occupy a state-of-the-art facility that includes pharmaceutical handling capabilities,” said Robert Fordree, executive vice president of cargo with Menzies Aviation. “With direct airside access, we will provide cargo and freighter handling to chartered and scheduled flights by the middle of this year and will be hiring a team to run our operations in the coming months.”

Recruitment for between 60 and 70 additional jobs on airport grounds will begin in the second quarter of the year. Jobs include cargo service agents, cargo clerical operations agents, ramp agents, load masters and leadership positions.

“The Menzies investment in Chicago Rockford International Airport is testament to our airport infrastructure and the efficiencies that can be achieved in air cargo outside of the large passenger hub airports,” said Mike Dunn, executive director of RFD. “This investment has helped build RFD as one of the largest economic engines in the Rockford region and Northern Illinois and grown RFD’s ability to handle large-scale operations while remaining efficient.”

