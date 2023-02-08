Realtors deliver Valentines to nursing home residents

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dawn Davis-Brown and 20 other Rockford-area real estate agents have come together and addressed about 100 cards and letters to residents of area senior living facilities.

By Feb. 14, that number could reach 1,000. The cards remind seniors that while they may be living away from loved ones, they are valued, thought of, and loved.

“I think it’s really important for us to always remember our seniors because we are doing to be a senior, too, and we don’t want to be forgotten about,” Davis-Brown said. “I think it’s very important, and I think it brings a lot of light into them.”

P.A. Peterson Administrator Michael Rhoe says the card drive could not have come at a better time, as many residents have been shut away from their families the past two years because of the pandemic.

“The realtors reaching out the way they are and gathering cards and bringing them to the nursing homes is a significant thing for all of our residents here--not only their emotional [and] their mental self, but it helps them physically as well,” Rhoe said. “Actually, there are lots of different things you can do and way to engage our seniors like this that we really do appreciate at P.A. Peterson.”

Residents at P.A. Peterson, Grand Regency, Amberwood and other senior-care centers will be receiving cards this year.

Anyone who is interested in dropping a senior-living resident a line this valentine’s day may do so at the Northwest Illinois Alliance of Realtors Office at 1161 Tebala Blvd., Rockford.

