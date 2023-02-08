Police search for Rockford man, charged with aggravated DUI in fatal crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man is wanted Wednesday after charges were handed down connected to a fatal crash in January 2023.

Joseph Koenig, 32, faces six counts of aggravated DUI involving death and driving under the influence of drugs. Anyone with information about Koenig can contact Rockford police at 815-966-2900.

One woman died Friday, January 6 after the crash on Springfield Avenue and Safford Road near Anna Page Park in Rockford.

Police say Koenig crossed the center line, crashing into 24-year-old Melissa Ashby’s car. She was rushed to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries and did not survive.

