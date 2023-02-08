Police investigate 5 car crash, possible shooting in Rockford

Police have shut down the intersection of Chestnut and S. Winnebago Street Wednesday after a...
Police have shut down the intersection of Chestnut and S. Winnebago Street Wednesday after a possible shooting and car crash in two different locations.(Conor Hollingsworth)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least five vehicles are involved in a crash Wednesday at Charles Street and 1st Avenue in Rockford.

23 News reporter Conor Hollingsworth is live at the scene of the crash:

Chestnut and S. Winnebago streets are roped off by Rockford police Wednesday in a possible shooting that could be connected to a car crash on Charles Street and 1st Avenue.

The call came in around 10:30 a.m. about a crash and possible shooting victim. No word yet on injuries or estimated damages.

Rockford police tweeted about the investigation just after 11 a.m.

