Police investigate 5 car crash, possible shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least five vehicles are involved in a crash Wednesday at Charles Street and 1st Avenue in Rockford.

23 News reporter Conor Hollingsworth is live at the scene of the crash:

Chestnut and S. Winnebago streets are roped off by Rockford police Wednesday in a possible shooting that could be connected to a car crash on Charles Street and 1st Avenue.

The call came in around 10:30 a.m. about a crash and possible shooting victim. No word yet on injuries or estimated damages.

Rockford police tweeted about the investigation just after 11 a.m.

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION/TRAFFIC CRASH: Please avoid the area of East State/Charles/1st Avenue as we investigate. Further updates will be posted here on Twitter. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) February 8, 2023

