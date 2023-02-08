Original Jersey boy, Frankie Valli, makes way to Coronado

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons are coming to the Coronado Performing Arts Center on August 12.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mark your calendars!

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons will be performing their greatest hits Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Coronado Performing Arts Center. Come experience the music that makes every generation want to get up and dance.

Ticket pre-sale begins at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 and tickets open to the public at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 on Ticketmaster.com, by calling 815-489-5222 or in person at the Coronado and BMO Center box offices.

The original Jersey boy, Frankie Valli is a true American legend. His career with the Four Seasons, and solo success, spawned countless hit tunes like “Sherry,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Rag Doll,” “December ‘63 - Oh What A Night,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You,” and of course, “Grease.”

Nearly 200 artists have covered versions of Frankie’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” alone―from Nancy Wilson’s jazz treatment to Lauryn Hill’s hip-hop makeover.

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons have sold over 100 million records worldwide. They continue to tour throughout the U.S. and abroad to packed houses receiving nightly standing ovations from fans.

