One person dead after shooting, vehicle-crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 26-year-old man is dead after a possible shooting and vehicle crash Wednesday at Charles Street and First Avenue.

Rockford police say at least five vehicles were involved in the crash.

23 News streamed a live look at the scene where Rockford police and Winnebago County deputies are investigating.

Chestnut and S. Winnebago streets are also roped off by investigators after a possible shooting that could be connected.

First responders dispatched around 10:30 a.m. to both scenes for investigation. No word yet on injuries or estimated damages.

Rockford police ask the public to avoid both areas while they investigate:

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION/TRAFFIC CRASH: Please avoid the area of East State/Charles/1st Avenue as we investigate. Further updates will be posted here on Twitter. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) February 8, 2023

