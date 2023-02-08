One person dead after shooting, vehicle-crash in Rockford

First responders dispatched around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to both Charles and First Street and...
First responders dispatched around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to both Charles and First Street and Chestnut and S. Winnebago to investigate two incidents police are investigating as possibly connected.(Conor Hollingsworth)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 26-year-old man is dead after a possible shooting and vehicle crash Wednesday at Charles Street and First Avenue.

Rockford police say at least five vehicles were involved in the crash.

23 News streamed a live look at the scene where Rockford police and Winnebago County deputies are investigating.

Chestnut and S. Winnebago streets are also roped off by investigators after a possible shooting that could be connected.

First responders dispatched around 10:30 a.m. to both scenes for investigation. No word yet on injuries or estimated damages.

Rockford police ask the public to avoid both areas while they investigate:

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Samuelson and Falcon...
41-year-old man dead after car caught under semi-truck in Rockford
Vehicle warning
Rockford police search for suspects in motorist attack after multiple reports over weekend
Haz Mat cleanup started just after noon Tuesday according to the Rockford Fire Department.
15 treated at local hospital after HAZMAT incident near Rockford airport
Inmate death
29-year-old woman identified in Rock County inmate death
Police lights
Police search for suspects after Freeport residence hit by gunfire

Latest News

Rockford Speedway to close; announces final season
Rockford Speedway to close; announces final season
Rockford Speedway to close, announces final season
Rockford Speedway to close, announces final season
Freeport Middle School is putting on it's first musical ever this month
Freeport Middle School puts on first musical in school history
Rain will arrive either very late Wednesday night or very early Thursday morning.
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 2/7/2023