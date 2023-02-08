Grandmother charged with murder in death of 8-year-old granddaughter

Investigators charged 72-year-old Patricia Ricks with first-degree murder and felony child...
Investigators charged 72-year-old Patricia Ricks with first-degree murder and felony child abuse in relation to the death of her 8-year-old granddaughter.(Nash County Sheriff's Office)
By Dave Jordan and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Investigators in North Carolina arrested a 72-year-old woman and charged her with murder in the beating death of her 8-year-old granddaughter.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says that shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday, they were notified that a child was taken to the emergency room at Nash UNC Healthcare with severe injuries and was dead upon arrival.

Deputies and detectives responded to the hospital to investigate and determined that the child was living on Dutchman Road in Nashville, WITN reports.

Detectives allege that the 8-year-old was beaten so severely by her grandmother that she died from the injuries.

Investigators charged 72-year-old Patricia Ricks with first-degree murder and felony child abuse. She was placed in the Nash County Detention Center under no bond.

Investigators say the child had severe injuries throughout her entire body and head.

The child lived with her grandmother and several other siblings. The grandmother was the legal guardian of the children.

The other siblings are currently in the custody of the Nash County Department of Social Services.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle warning
Rockford police search for suspects in motorist attack after multiple reports over weekend
Authorities were called to the scene just before 9 a.m. Tuesday to investigate.
41-year-old man dead after car caught under semi-truck in Rockford
Haz Mat cleanup started just after noon Tuesday according to the Rockford Fire Department.
15 treated at local hospital after HAZMAT incident near Rockford airport
Inmate death
29-year-old woman identified in Rock County inmate death
Police lights
Police search for suspects after Freeport residence hit by gunfire

Latest News

Officer Adeed Fayaz, 26, died days after he was shot in a botched robbery while off-duty. He...
Off-duty New York police officer shot in botched robbery dies
With its latest acquisition, CVS Health Corp. aims to capitalize on the federal government’s...
CVS acquires Oak Street primary care for $10.6 billion
In the southern Turkish city of Adana, people combed through the rubble of collapsed buildings,...
Hope fading as deaths in Turkey, Syria quake pass 11,000
Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the country's southern Mykolaiv region and met with...
Zelenskyy visits UK for first time since Russia’s invasion