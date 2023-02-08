Freeport Middle School makes history with first musical performance

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Freeport middle school is making history and showing its appreciation for the arts by putting on its first musical.

“I am Moana of Motunui. You will board upon by boat, sail across the sea and restore the heart of tafiti,” said Alliyah Williams who plays Moana.

Freeport Middle School students are finally able to showcase their singing and dancing talents to the community. The theater group’s newest production, “Moana,” is the first musical in the school‘s history.

“They have done smaller productions because they just didn’t have the support to do a musical,” said “Moana’s” technical director Robert Winter

Winter usually works with the Freeport High School’s theater team, but he joined forces with middle school director Cheri Crawford to make “Moana” happen. However, Crawford says the true success comes from the performers.

“The kids are the ones that count for this and their excitement about being in a musical is what it’s all about,” Crawford said.

The actors in the musical say they are incredibly excited and honored to be part of something never before accomplished at the middle school.

“I feel like we’re making history. We’re having a good thing like when somebody looks back on us, they’re going to see us up there, said Devon Sloan who plays Maui.”

Williams says the most rewarding part about being cast in the musical is being able to prove to herself and her parents that she can do it. Williams encourages everyone to try out for something that scares them.

“Go ahead do it, you don’t know what you might get, you might get the lead, you never know, you might be the star of the show.”

“Moana” will be playing at the Jeanette Lloyd Theater at Freeport Middle School Feb. 9 through Feb. 11.

