41-year-old man named after fatal car vs. semi-truck crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Johnathon Sams, 41, of Rockford was found dead Tuesday after his vehicle was caught under a semi-truck in south Rockford.

The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. near the intersection of Samuelson and Falcon roads in Rockford.

Sams, the only occupant of his vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Limited details were released via social media from Rockford police around 1 p.m.

UPDATE: Unfortunately, the 41-year-old male involved in this morning’s crash has died from his injuries. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) February 7, 2023

An autopsy was completed Wednesday and confirmed that Sams died from injuries related to the crash.

The investigation remains active and open with Rockford police.

