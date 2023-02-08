41-year-old man named after fatal car vs. semi-truck crash in Rockford

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Samuelson and Falcon...
The crash happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Samuelson and Falcon roads in Rockford.(Erik Engstrom)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Johnathon Sams, 41, of Rockford was found dead Tuesday after his vehicle was caught under a semi-truck in south Rockford.

The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. near the intersection of Samuelson and Falcon roads in Rockford.

Sams, the only occupant of his vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Limited details were released via social media from Rockford police around 1 p.m.

An autopsy was completed Wednesday and confirmed that Sams died from injuries related to the crash.

The investigation remains active and open with Rockford police.

