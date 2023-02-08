15-year-old arrested for stabbing newly adoptive parents, authorities say

A teen is facing a murder charge in the stabbing of their adoptive parents in South Carolina.
A teen is facing a murder charge in the stabbing of their adoptive parents in South Carolina.(Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)
By Tiffany Rigby, Nevin Smith and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina say a teenager is under arrest after stabbing their adoptive parents.

According to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Angelymar Morrison was killed on Monday after her recently adopted 15-year-old stabbed her and her husband with a knife.

Authorities said the teen had been living with the couple since December 2021, and the couple had finalized adoption papers the week before the stabbing.

Responding deputies that evening said they found the teen hiding in a neighborhood, about a mile away from the incident, and believed he used a car to escape before ditching it.

The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene, and her husband was in critical condition after running away to get help, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

The husband was reportedly treated for multiple stab wounds but expected to survive.

Authorities said the 15-year-old suspect was enrolled in the Kershaw County School District and disciplined by the district multiple times for non-violent, rebellious behavior.

However, investigators said there were no incidents reported involving the suspect or the victims prior to Monday’s stabbing.

According to the sheriff’s office, the teen will be petitioned in family court for murder, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Authorities did not immediately identify the juvenile involved but said the teen was booked into the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Samuelson and Falcon...
41-year-old man named after fatal car vs. semi-truck crash in Rockford
Vehicle warning
Rockford police search for suspects in motorist attack after multiple reports over weekend
First responders dispatched around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to both Charles and First Street and...
One person dead after shooting, vehicle-crash in Rockford
Haz Mat cleanup started just after noon Tuesday according to the Rockford Fire Department.
15 treated at local hospital after HAZMAT incident near Rockford airport
Inmate death
29-year-old woman identified in Rock County inmate death

Latest News

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.K. Prime Minister Prime Minister Rishi Sunak,...
Zelenskyy seeks weaponry in surprise trips to London, Paris
FILE - Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, said it was the 15th time he had...
Trump ex-lawyer Cohen meets again with New York prosecutors
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin waves after being introduced as the winner of the Alan Page...
Damar Hamlin appears during Super Bowl event to receive award
Make-A-Wish kid Gavin will get his dreams fulfilled at the Super Bowl this weekend.
12-year-old Chiefs fan to see Make-A-Wish come true at Super Bowl
FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his...
Walmart shooting suspect pleads guilty to federal charges