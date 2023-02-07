Woman recovering after being shot in the jaw outside Rockford liquor store

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 33-year-old woman is recovering after a shooting in the parking lot of a Rockford liquor store.

The shooting happened Saturday, Feb. 4 outside N & N Food and Liquor on W. State Street.

Authorities say they were told the woman was opening her car door when two men walked past, firing guns toward her car.

The woman ran back into the store for help and was taken to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to her jaw.

No suspects have been determined at this time and the shooting remains under investigation.

