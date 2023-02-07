Rockford School District takes steps to improve building security

District leaders have pledged to install a security vestibule to each school.
By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the number of attacks on U.S schools rises, school leaders try to find every way possible to protect students. While they can’t pass laws or write bills to make these places safer, they say they can change locally, by freeing up more money for security.

“We’re investing in terms of a process whereby our staff can be able to check visitors as they’re coming in,” said director of design and construction, Scott Jensen.

Jensen says the plan is to install 13 vestibules in the next year, with a pledge to install one in every school in the next couple of years.

“Within the two years, we’ll be investing approximately $7.4 million in construction. And next year we’ll be doing 13 vestibules and investing about $1.5 million in construction,” he said.

Beyer Early Education Center already had one installed. Visitors push a buzzer to get through the first door, which takes them into the vestibule, or holding room. From there, the guest could be buzzed into the main office, where staff will assess the reason for the visit and decide is the person gains entry to the school.

“Before the install of the secure vestibule parents had to come in throughout the building, and our office was in the middle of the building. So they had the ability to walk throughout the building,” said Beyer’s principal, Laura Blackwell.

Balckwell says the secure vestibule puts the minds of both teachers and parents at ease.

“It’s definitely reduced the amount of anxiety we have with just allowing parents or adults to walk throughout the building,” she said.

Bids for five district schools―Flinn, Guilford, Nashold, Lincoln and Summerdale―are due on Feb. 14. Bidding is complete for eight more schools including RESA, Eisenhower and Lewis Lemon.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle warning
Rockford police search for suspects in motorist attack after multiple reports over weekend
Authorities were called to the scene just before 9 a.m. Tuesday to investigate.
41-year-old man dead after car caught under semi-truck in Rockford
Police responded to a shots fired call on Sunday morning, allegedly caused by two teens
Two Rockford teens face weapon charges after shots fired
Libia Vargas De Dinas, 72, was recovering at the hospital after a weekend locked in an inmate...
Janitor, 72, gets accidentally locked in holding cell for 3 nights
Inmate death
29-year-old woman identified in Rock County inmate death

Latest News

Rain will arrive either very late Wednesday night or very early Thursday morning.
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 2/7/2023
Realtors deliver Valentines to nursing home residents
Realtors deliver Valentines to nursing home residents
The attorney general's office hosted webinars on internet safety
State leaders honor safer internet day
Rockford realtors began delivering what could be 1,000 Valentines to residents of area nursing...
Realtors deliver Valentines to nursing home residents
41-year-old man dead after car caught under semi-truck in Rockford
41-year-old man dead after car caught under semi-truck in Rockford