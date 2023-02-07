Rockford police search for suspects in motorist attack after multiple reports over weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two separate but similar incidents over the weekend caused Rockford police to issue a warning to drivers.

Around 7:30 on Saturday evening, a Rockford police officer helping a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Ethel Ave was flagged down by a 42-year-old man. The man said that he was driving down Prospect Street with two others when his vehicle was rear-ended, and the car that hit him parked behind him.

The man got out of his vehicle to inspect the damage and saw minor scratches. As he reached into his car, one of the people in the other vehicle brandished a firearm and told the man “Don’t move or I’ll kill you.” The man was able to get back in his car and drive away.

Earlier Saturday, a woman driving with her children saw a masked person getting out of a vehicle. The woman told police that after seeing the person, she took off out of fear for her safety.

The suspect is said to be a black male, wearing dark clothing at the time of the incident. He’s described as average height and weight, and possibly in his early 20s. The car was a maroon sedan with temporary plates.

Both incidents are under investigation.

Authorities urge anyone involved in one of these intentional crashes to call an officer immediately.

Here are a few more tips from the Department, if something like this occurs:

Stay in your car with the door locked. Do not exit your vehicle.

Call 911 right away.

If you can, write down the make, model, and license plate number of the vehicle that hit you, and note the driver’s description.

If the vehicle leaves, note in which direction it traveled.

Note anything unique about the vehicle like if it had a cracked windshield, missing hubcaps, bumper stickers or missing or broken side mirrors.

